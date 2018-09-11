Angels' Nick Tropeano: Shut down for season
Tropeano will receive a PRP injection in his shoulder Friday, effectively ending his season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Tropeano felt something in his shoulder during his most recent bullpen session, prompting the Angels to shut him down for the rest of the season and send him for additional treatment to help with his recovery. The Angels are hoping the 28-year-old will be able to avoid surgery, though that will depend on how his shoulder responds to the PRP injection. Tropeano will finish the season with a serviceable 4.74 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 64:31 K:BB across 14 starts (76 innings).
