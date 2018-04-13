Angels' Nick Tropeano: Shuts down Royals in major-league return
Tropeano (1-0) got the win against the Royals on Thursday, giving up no runs on six hits in 6.2 innings, striking out six and walking two.
Tropeano hadn't thrown a major-league game since July 2016 before he was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake before this start and he had an impressive return, working his way deep into the game and shutting out the Royals on his way to the victory. He had a strong spring training and the last time he was in the majors he had a 3.56 ERA in 68.1 innings, so with the Angels dealing with a myriad of injuries to their pitching staff, Tropeano likely put himself in line for more opportunities to show what he can do.
