Angels' Nick Tropeano: Slated for another rehab start
Tropeano (shoulder) will make another rehab start with High-A Inland Empire this weekend, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Tropeano threw five scoreless innings with just two hits allowed and four strikeouts in his first start with Inland Empire last weekend, but he only needed 52 pitches to complete those five frames, and it seems the Angels want to see him get stretched out more before returning him to the big-league rotation. With that, Felix Pena will likely make another start before the break.
