Angels' Nick Tropeano: Slated to start Thursday
Tropeano has been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Tropeano will take the roster spot of Jaime Barria, who was sent back to the minors after making a spot start Wednesday. Given the injuries to the Angels' starting rotation, Tropeano could stick around for more than one start if he impresses. He last appeared in the majors in 2016, when he posted a respectable 3.56 ERA and 68:31 K:BB across 13 starts (68.1 innings) before undergoing Tommy John surgery.
