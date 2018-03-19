Angels' Nick Tropeano: Start in minors likely
Tropeano is likely to start the season in the minors, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Despite his strong performance against the Rangers on Sunday (5.1 innings, no runs and nine strikeouts), Tropeano is expected to start the year in the minors in an effort to keep him primed as a starter. The Angels already will be deploying a six-man rotation to begin the year, and the 27-year-old appears to be on the outside looking in. Tropeano missed the entire 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2016, but he has looked healthy in two spring starts. The righty posted a 3.56 ERA with a 9.0 K/9 in 13 starts before injuring his elbow in the 2016, so there is some potential for use in fantasy if he is called upon to start in the majors at some point this season.
More News
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: To compete for sixth spot in rotation•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Reinstated from 60-day DL•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Completes throwing program•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Aiming to pitch in fall instructional league•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Will throw off mound Monday•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Lands on 60-day DL•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...