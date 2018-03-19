Tropeano is likely to start the season in the minors, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Despite his strong performance against the Rangers on Sunday (5.1 innings, no runs and nine strikeouts), Tropeano is expected to start the year in the minors in an effort to keep him primed as a starter. The Angels already will be deploying a six-man rotation to begin the year, and the 27-year-old appears to be on the outside looking in. Tropeano missed the entire 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2016, but he has looked healthy in two spring starts. The righty posted a 3.56 ERA with a 9.0 K/9 in 13 starts before injuring his elbow in the 2016, so there is some potential for use in fantasy if he is called upon to start in the majors at some point this season.