Angels' Nick Tropeano: Starting rehab assignment over weekend
Tropeano (shoulder) is set to make a rehab start Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
This is a big step in Tropeano's rehab process as it marks his first game action since going on the disabled list. The Angels will cap him at 60 pitches for Saturday's outing before presumably stretching him out further in his next start.
