Tropeano will be promoted for his season debut Tuesday against Oakland, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Tropeano owns a respectable 4.15 ERA in 38 starts and one relief appearance at the big-league level, but he struggled to a 4.74 mark in 14 starts last season. He's been even worse through five starts at Triple-A Salt Lake this year, posting a 7.66 ERA.