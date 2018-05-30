Tropeano (3-3) allowed two runs on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts to earn the win Tuesday against the Tigers. He struck out five.

Tropeano scattered baserunners to great effect and took a shutout into the fifth inning. He allowed a solo home run that frame to JaCoby Jones and another to Jeimer Candelario in the sixth, but he had plenty of run support to propel him to his second straight win. He invited some hard contact on the day, but Tropeano has now allowed three runs or fewer in four of his last five starts to lower his ERA to 3.80. He'll get the ball Sunday against the Rangers.