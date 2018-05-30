Angels' Nick Tropeano: Strikes out five in win over Tigers
Tropeano (3-3) allowed two runs on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts to earn the win Tuesday against the Tigers. He struck out five.
Tropeano scattered baserunners to great effect and took a shutout into the fifth inning. He allowed a solo home run that frame to JaCoby Jones and another to Jeimer Candelario in the sixth, but he had plenty of run support to propel him to his second straight win. He invited some hard contact on the day, but Tropeano has now allowed three runs or fewer in four of his last five starts to lower his ERA to 3.80. He'll get the ball Sunday against the Rangers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...