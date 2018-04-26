Tropeano (1-2) was hit with the loss after allowing four runs on four hits and three walks across 5.1 innings Wednesday against the Astros. He struck out six batters.

Tropeano cruised through the first three innings Wednesday before running into trouble in the fourth. He retired the first 11 batters he faced, but a pair of walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases for the Astros with two outs in the fourth inning, and a bases-clearing double from Alex Bregman ultimately put Houston on top 3-0. The 27-year-old was then chased in the sixth inning after allowing a homer, a double and a walk to three of the first four batters he faced. Tropeano has now allowed nine runs in his previous two starts (10.2 innings) after tossing 6.2 scoreless frames in his first start of the season, raising his ERA to 4.67. It should be noted that his first start of the season came against the Royals, while his previous two appearances have been against the Red Sox and Astros. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, which should be a more manageable matchup against the Orioles on Wednesday.