Tropeano (0-1) was charged with the loss against the Orioles on Friday after allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings.

Tropeano gave it his best shot after making a last minute start. The right-hander was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Friday's game to replace the scheduled starter, Griffin Canning, who pitched in the 15th inning Thursday. Tropeano only allowed one home run in the outing, though it came as a three-run shot by Renato Nunez to cap off an ugly six-run second inning. Although the Angels are in dire need of more arms, Tropeano's future status in the Angels' rotation has yet to be determined. Through three appearances, the right-hander owns a disappointing 9.88 ERA and 1.76 WHIP.