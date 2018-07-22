Angels' Nick Tropeano: Takes loss in return from DL
Tropeano (3-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks over five innings while striking out five as the Angels fell 7-0 to the Astros.
The right-hander fought his control in his first start since coming off the disabled list, throwing 42 of 75 pitches for strikes, but Tropeano still might have escaped getting saddled with the loss if he hadn't been facing Justin Verlander in peak form. Tropeano will take a 4.58 ERA into his next start Thursday at home against the White Sox.
