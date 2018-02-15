Angels' Nick Tropeano: To compete for sixth spot in rotation
Tropeano (elbow) appears to be healthy heading into spring camp and will be competing for the sixth spot in the Angels' rotation alongside JC Ramirez and Parker Bridwell, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Tropeano missed the entirety of the 2017 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of 2016. He should be good to go for this upcoming season after beginning a throwing program last fall, and will earn an opportunity to fight for a spot in the rotation. The Angels are electing to move forward with a six-man staff for the time being, partially to keep everyone fresh and healthy and partially to ease Shohei Ohtani's transition from overseas. The battle for the final spot in the rotation is one to keep an eye on this spring.
