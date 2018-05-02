Angels' Nick Tropeano: Yields just one hit in no-decision
Tropeano allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out five over 6.1 scoreless innings Tuesday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.
The lone hit on his ledger was a Manny Machado double in the first inning, but Tropeano was able to follow that up with 5.2 no-hit innings after that point before being removed with just 88 pitches. He's now mixed in two six-plus innings, no-run starts with a pair of ugly outings and the end result is a respectable 3.42 ERA. His results thus far have been matchup-dependent, as the two good starts came against the two lowest-scoring teams in the AL (Baltimore and Kansas City). The matchup won't be as favorable when he next takes the hill against the Mariners on Sunday.
