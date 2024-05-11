Goodrum went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Friday in a loss to the Royals.

Goodrum was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on Thursday and made his Angels debut one day later, starting at third base and batting fifth in the order. Though he went hitless in his team debut, the utility man drew a walk in his first plate appearance and subsequently stole second base. Goodrum could get regular at-bats given his versatility and Los Angeles' drastically depleted infield. He's struggled to make contact during his career as a major-leaguer but has demonstrated good speed with 47 stolen bases on 61 attempts.