Kavadas will start at first base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Rangers.

Kavadas will remain in the lineup for a second straight game and could see the bulk of the starts at first base against right-handed pitching after the Angels placed Nolan Schanuel (wrist) on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Over his 114 career plate appearances in the majors, Kavadas owns an unremarkable .180/.281/.320 slash line and a monstrous 38.6 percent strikeout rate, but the 26-year-old had displayed excellent pop at Triple-A Salt Lake this season (23 home runs in 105 games).