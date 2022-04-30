Syndergaard (illness) returned to the Angels' clubhouse Saturday after being scratched from Friday's start against the White Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Syndergaard's illness wasn't believed to be related to COVID-19, and his quick return to the clubhouse supports that optimism. Manager Joe Maddon said Friday that the right-hander could pitch later in the team's series against the White Sox, but it's not yet clear when that might occur. Left-hander Jose Suarez is slated to start Saturday's game.