Syndergaard (4-3) got the loss Tuesday after he gave up five runs on seven hits and a walk over 2.1 innings against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Syndergaard gave up four runs in the first frame including a two-run homer by Matt Carpenter before D.J. LeMahieu ripped an RBI double in the second. He failed to strike out a batter in the contest and it was the second time in his last three outings where he gave up four or more runs. Over his last three starts, Syndergaard has allowed 10 runs over 11 innings, raising his ERA from 2.45 to 4.02 on the season. He tentatively lines up to toe the rubber again Monday versus the Red Sox.