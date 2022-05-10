Syndergaard (3-1) picked up the win Monday, allowing one run on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in an 11-3 victory over the Rays. He struck out seven.

Aside from a solo shot by Randy Arozarena in the fourth inning, Syndergaard was able to stifle the Tampa Bay offense long enough for the Los Angeles offense to get rolling. The seven strikeouts were a season high for the right-hander, and while he hasn't yet shown the dominance he flashed as a Met prior to Tommy John surgery, he's otherwise making a remarkable comeback with a 2.45 ERA and 1.06 WHIP through his first 29.1 innings as an Angel.