Syndergaard didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 5-4 loss to Baltimore, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Syndergaard settled down after permitting two runs and three stolen bases in the first inning to keep Baltimore's offense quiet and departed in the fifth with the game knotted at 2-2. The most encouraging development for the 29-year-old is the six strikeouts -- one more than his total from his first two starts combined. He'll look to build on that momentum in his next start, currently set for Friday against the White Sox.