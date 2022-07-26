Syndergaard (5-8) took the loss against Kansas City on Monday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out six.

For five innings, Syndergaard and opposing starter Zack Greinke engaged in a scoreless duel, with each hurler giving up only one extra-base hit. Greinke departed before the sixth, but Syndergaard was allowed to continue in that frame, and he retired the first two batters he faced. However, the following three hitters all reached base -- two via single and one by walk -- and the one run Syndergaard allowed was enough to send him to defeat on a night when he got no run support from his offense. The veteran hurler has been the subject of trade rumors of late, and he could be a decent addition to a contending team's staff given his 3.83 ERA and 1.21 WHIP on the campaign.