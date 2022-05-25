Syndergaard (4-2) earned the win Tuesday after he pitched eight innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits while striking out five versus the Rangers.

After surrendering six runs (four earned) while only registering two outs in his last start versus the Rangers last Monday, Syndergaard flipped the script Tuesday. He pitched seven scoreless to open the outing, giving up his only run on a solo homer by Jonah Heim in the eighth frame. In what could be considered a redemption start for the 29-year-old, he tossed a season-high eight innings, while producing his third quality start of the season. It was the second time this year that he didn't walk a batter and his season-long stats now sit at a 3.08 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 27 strikeouts over 38 frames in seven starts.