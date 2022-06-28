Syndergaard (5-6) earned the win over the White Sox on Monday, tossing seven innings and allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Syndergaard shut down the White Sox through five innings, but Chicago got to him for three runs between the sixth and seventh frames. The right-hander appeared to be in line for a loss following his final inning, but the Angels scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to turn things around and hand him the victory. Syndergaard had some of his best stuff this season in the contest, registering 17 swinging strikes and tying a campaign high with seven punchouts. He hasn't been spectacular in his first season with the Angels, but Syndergaard has provided steady numbers with a 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 47:16 K:BB over 65.1 innings.