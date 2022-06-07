Syndergaard (4-4) took the loss against Boston on Monday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings.

This was a nice bounce-back performance for the right-hander after he allowed five runs in just 2.1 innings against the Yankees in his previous start. However, Syndergaard was outdueled by Red Sox starter Michael Wacha, who tossed his first complete-game shutout in five years. Syndergaard has alternated good and bad starts of late, allowing a single earned run in three of his past five outings but surrendering a total of nine earned runs across three combined frames in the other two appearances. He'll carry a season 3.69 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to come at home against the Mets this weekend.