Syndergaard (5-7) took the loss Tuesday as the Angels were downed 2-1 by the Marlins, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

Both runs off the right-hander came on solo shots by Garrett Cooper and Bryan De La Cruz, and Syndergaard had no margin for error with Sandy Alcantara dealing for Miami. Syndergaard has only one win in five starts since the beginning of June, but that's as much due to a lack of run support as poor pitching on his part, as he sports a 3.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB through 30 innings over that stretch.