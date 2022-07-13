Syndergaard allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three in four innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Tuesday.

The four walks were a season high for Syndergaard. He gave up a two-run home run to Aledmys Diaz in the first inning and an RBI single to Alex Bregman in the first. Despite the poor start, Syndergaard avoided the loss as the Angels rallied to tie the game in the seventh. He's given up 14 runs in his last 23.1 innings, hitting a rough patch in the middle of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 58:20 K:BB across 74.1 innings overall across 14 starts. This was the right-hander's last start before the All-Star break, so he'll have an extended gap between outings to get himself back on track.