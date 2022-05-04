Syndergaard (2-1) picked up the loss Tuesday after pitching seven innings, surrendering three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three against the Red Sox.

After being scratched from his last start Friday while dealing with an illness, Syndergaard returned to the mound Tuesday and posted his second quality start of the 2022 campaign. The right-hander gave up two runs in the fourth inning including a solo home run by Rafael Devers before later surrendering a third run on a Trevor Story sacrifice fly in the seventh frame. He has now allowed three or less runs in all four of his starts this year. Syndergaard owns a 2.63 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 14 punchouts over 24 innings in his first season with the Angels.