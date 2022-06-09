Syndergaard won't start during the Angels' weekend series against the Mets, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Syndergaard tentatively lined up to take the mound against his former team Sunday, but the Angels have chosen to start Michael Lorenzen on Saturday followed by Patrick Sandoval on Sunday. Interim manager Phil Nevin said that the team wanted to give Syndergaard some extra rest, so the 29-year-old is slated to start Tuesday against the Dodgers.