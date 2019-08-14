Ramirez (illness) was activated off the 10-day injured list Wednesday and will begin serving his three-game suspension.

Ramirez landed on the injured list with the viral infection in late July but is ready to go after taking a couple weeks to recover. The 29-year-old was appealing the three-game ban -- stemming from the July 16 game against the Astros -- but has now dropped the appeal, leaving the Angels shorthanded for the next three contests. Ramirez will be eligible to rejoin the active roster for Saturday's game versus the White Sox.