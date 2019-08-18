Ramirez allowed a run on two hits over 1.1 innings and struck out one batter as the opener in Saturday's 6-5 win over the White Sox. He did not factor in the decision.

Ramirez was returning from a three-game suspension served after he missed time with an illness. The only run he allowed came on a groundout by Tim Anderson, which scored Leury Garcia after his leadoff triple. The performance moves Ramirez's ratios to a 3.24 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 50 innings this season.