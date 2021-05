Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Angels on Sunday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels acquired Hunter Strickland from the Rays and bumped Ramirez a day later to make room on the roster. Traded to the Reds in the offseason in the Raisel Iglesias deal, Ramirez was cut loose by Cincinnati and returned to Anaheim. He allowed two runs on four hits -- including a homer -- over three innings against the Red Sox on Saturday.