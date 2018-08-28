Angels' Noe Ramirez: Earns first save of season versus Rockies
Ramirez struck out one in a 1-2-3 inning to earn his first save of the season Monday against the Rockies.
The Angels struck for five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take the lead and it was Ramirez who got the call to close things down. He hardly looked like a man looking to earn his first save, throwing eight of 11 pitches for strikes to retire the side in order. Blake Parker pitched each of the last two days and Jim Johnson worked earlier in the game, meaning Ramirez likely won't be first choice for the next save opportunity that arises for the Halos.
