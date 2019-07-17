Ramirez was suspended three games for throwing at Jake Marisnick during Tuesday's game, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Assuming he doesn't appeal the suspension, Ramirez will be eligible to return Saturday against the Mariners. Across 33 appearances (47.2 innings) with the Angels this season, the right-hander owns a 3.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 58:15 K:BB.