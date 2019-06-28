Angels' Noe Ramirez: Opening Friday
Ramirez will pitch as the opener Friday against the Athletics, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ramirez will once again serve as the opener for primary pitcher Felix Pena. It will be Ramirez's third "start" and he has allowed only one hit over 3.1 scoreless innings during those appearances.
