Ramirez will serve as the opener for Saturday's game versus the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez last pitched Wednesday against the Athletics and had five strikeouts over 2.1 scoreless frames. The 29-year-old has a 3.90 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 36 K:BB through 30 innings this season, and he will be followed Saturday by left-hander Dillon Peters.