Play

Ramirez was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Friday.

Before being acquired by the Angels, Ramirez had thrown 4.2 innings over two games for the Red Sox, during which he allowed two earned runs off three hits. However, two of said hits were home runs. Ramirez will report to Triple-A Salt Lake, where he'll likely be used out of the bullpen.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast