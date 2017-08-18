Angels' Noe Ramirez: Picked up by Angels
Ramirez was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Friday.
Before being acquired by the Angels, Ramirez had thrown 4.2 innings over two games for the Red Sox, during which he allowed two earned runs off three hits. However, two of said hits were home runs. Ramirez will report to Triple-A Salt Lake, where he'll likely be used out of the bullpen.
