Ramirez has been throwing at the Angels' alternate training site and could be ready to contribute to the big club if called upon, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez spent most of spring training with the Reds before being released and then picked up by the Angels. He didn't make the big-league roster out of camp, but he has been with the organization (outside of his brief time with Cincinnati) since 2017, so there isn't much mystery about how he could slot into the big-league bullpen. Ramirez is likely close to the front of the line to be called up to the majors if a spot opens up for a reliever.