Ramirez (illness) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire on Saturday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ramirez was placed on the 10-day injured list July 27 due to a viral infection, though he's been given the green light to resume pitching again live hitters. Considering his brief absence, he shouldn't need more than a few outings to get back up to speed.

More News
Our Latest Stories