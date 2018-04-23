Angels' Noe Ramirez: Records four outs Sunday
Ramirez gave up a solo home run and struck out two batters over 1.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Giants.
Manager Mike Scioscia had to empty his bullpen after Jaime Barria needed 77 pitches to get through two frames. Ramirez is fairly low on the bullpen depth chart, but he is already one inning away from matching his career high of 13 innings. The 28-year-old owns a respectable 3.75 ERA with 16 strikeouts over those 12 innings, but his 1.75 WHIP is far too high to give him value as a strikeout reliever even in deep formats.
