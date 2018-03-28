Ramirez has been told he'll make the 25-man roster for Opening Day, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ramirez had a 4.38 ERA this spring but made a strong impression with 14 strikeouts and two walks in 12.3 innings. Ramirez has had strong minor league strikeout rates despite a fastball that last season failed to average 90 mph, but a high walk rate has typically been his undoing.