Ramirez and the Angels agreed to a one-year, $900,000 deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ramirez threw 67.2 innings for the Angels last season, finishing with a decent 3.99 ERA. His 28.2 percent strikeout rate and 7.1 percent walk rate were each better than league average.

