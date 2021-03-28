Ramirez signed a contract with the Angels on Sunday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Ramirez was let go by Cincinnati on Saturday but will rejoin his former team just one day later. The terms of the deal aren't yet clear, but the agreement isn't expected to be a major-league contract, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The right-hander will have to clear intake protocols before joining the club. Although Ramirez will likely begin the year in the minors, he could return to the major-league bullpen at some point after posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 21 relief innings with the team last year.