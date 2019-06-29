Ramirez (3-1) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk while striking out three in his lone inning of work, taking the loss in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Athletics.

Ramirez gave up a quick two-run homer by Matt Olson, which was all it took to stick the right-hander with his first loss of the season. Ramirez has made 27 appearances (three as an opener), recording a 3.32 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 51 strikeouts over 40.2 innings.