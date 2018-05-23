Ramirez fired a pair of scoreless innings while striking out three in a 5-3 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

It was the 29-year-old's finest outing this month after he surrendered runs in three of his previous six outings. Ramirez is posting a career-best 12.0 K/9 while serving a long-relief role for the Halos this year (nine of his 24 appearances have gone longer than one inning).