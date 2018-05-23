Angels' Noe Ramirez: Tosses two clean innings
Ramirez fired a pair of scoreless innings while striking out three in a 5-3 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.
It was the 29-year-old's finest outing this month after he surrendered runs in three of his previous six outings. Ramirez is posting a career-best 12.0 K/9 while serving a long-relief role for the Halos this year (nine of his 24 appearances have gone longer than one inning).
More News
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart