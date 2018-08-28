Angels' Noe Ramirez: Will start in Tuesday's bullpen game
Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Ramirez would start Tuesday against the Rockies in what amounts to a bullpen day for the pitching staff, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The assignment comes after Ramirez earned his first career save in Monday's series opener with a scoreless ninth inning. Ramirez, who was pressed into the save situation with normal closer Blake Parker unavailable after working Saturday and Sunday, will become the first pitcher in franchise history to start a game one day after recording a save. Considering the right-hander tossed 19 pitches in Monday's outing and has maxed out at 49 pitches and three innings over 60 appearances this season, he likely won't work deep enough into the start to qualify for the win.
