Angels' Noe Ramirez: Working as opener Saturday
Ramirez will work as the Angels' opening pitcher in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ramirez has been deployed on an opener just once this season and aced the test, tossing 1.1 perfect frames while striking out three two weeks ago against the Mariners. He'll likely be limited to an inning or two Saturday before giving way to primary pitcher Felix Pena.
