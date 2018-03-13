Fontana hasn't participated in any Cactus League games since Feb. 27 while dealing with right shoulder inflammation, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels are hopeful that Fontana will resume throwing soon, but it may be too late for the 26-year-old to make a run at a bench role on the Opening Day roster. At this stage in camp, Luis Valbuena and Kaleb Cowart look like the frontrunners to claim reserve gigs in the infield.