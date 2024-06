Schanuel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Astros.

Schanuel got the Angels on the board with a seventh-inning solo shot off Houston reliever Rafael Montero. This was Schanuel's second homer in his last three games, though those long balls are his only hits over his last 30 at-bats. The first baseman is slashing .213/.284/.337 with seven homers, 20 RBI, 19 runs scored and no stolen base through 227 plate appearances this season.