The Angels reinstated Schanuel (wrist) from the 10-day injured list, and he'll bat leadoff and play first base Friday against Colorado, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Schanuel will return from a three-plus week absence due to a bruised left wrist. The 23-year-old appeared in a pair of minor-league games during a rehab stint, going 4-for-8 with a double and three runs scored. Schanuel's return means fewer opportunities for Oswald Peraza and Logan Davidson.