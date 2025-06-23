Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Clubs three-run home run
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schanuel went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and an RBI single during Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Astros.
Schanuel notched his fifth three-hit game of the campaign, staying red-hot at the plate. The first baseman is 23-for-72 (.319) with three home runs, nine runs scored, 14 RBI and two stolen bases over his last 17 games. He's slashing .283/.372/.412 in 2025.
