Schanuel exited Saturday night's game versus the Cubs due to left wrist soreness.

Schanuel flied out to right field in the bottom of the fourth and was later removed from the contest in the top of the sixth inning with the Angels trailing 6-0 to Chicago. Schanuel was 0-for-2 at the plate prior to his departure. Niko Kavadas replaced Schanuel at first base. Consider Schanuel day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale with the Cubs.